comscore Dorms planned for former YMCA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dorms planned for former YMCA

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The existing building on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus is shown Tuesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The existing building on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus is shown Tuesday.

  • COURTESY HUNT DEVELOPMENT GROUP The planned Atherton Mixed-Use Student Housing Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has grown to include a six-story building that would accommodate 350 students for housing.

    COURTESY HUNT DEVELOPMENT GROUP

    The planned Atherton Mixed-Use Student Housing Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has grown to include a six-story building that would accommodate 350 students for housing.

While the University of Hawaii is cutting a third of student housing beds offered on its Manoa campus this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a project continues to move forward to redevelop the former Atherton YMCA property to include a sizable dormitory space on the edge of a residential neighborhood. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: June 15-19, 2020

Scroll Up