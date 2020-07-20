Dorms planned for former YMCA
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The existing building on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus is shown Tuesday.
-
COURTESY HUNT DEVELOPMENT GROUP
The planned Atherton Mixed-Use Student Housing Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has grown to include a six-story building that would accommodate 350 students for housing.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree