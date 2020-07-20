University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors move into conditioning phase of training

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From a distance — at least a socially acceptable 6 feet — the University of Hawaii football has shown to be collectively fit as it continues the second phase of the summer conditioning program. Read more

From a distance — at least a socially acceptable 6 feet — the University of Hawaii football has shown to be collectively fit as it continues the second phase of the summer conditioning program.

“The No. 1 focus is getting them in shape, and we’re progressing very, very well,” head coach Todd Graham said. “We’re very pleased with the condition that we’re in and the improvements we’ve made over the last three weeks.”

Graham, who was hired in January, was able to do in-person monitoring of the Rainbow Warriors’ offseason workouts for six weeks before the campus was closed to sports activities and in-class instruction in March because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown forced the cancellation of the Warriors’ spring training and annual spring game.

An NCAA measure allowed the Warriors to begin team-organized weight training and conditioning drills on July 6. On Friday, walk-through sessions were allowed to be added to training sessions. The walk-through sessions were the first time the Warriors utilized a football in workouts coordinated by Graham.

“Being able to jump on the field and go through a walk-through was great,” Graham said. “It was super. We were able to teach a little bit. It was a baby step forward. And it went well. It was great to be back on the field.”

Graham said the Warriors will employ many of the same four-wide concepts the offense ran the past two years. “Our system is going to be designed to fit the skills and talents of our players,” Graham said. “That’s something that’s exciting to watch.”

The Warriors will practice fully when training camp opens on July 31. For now, the Warriors are learning on-field concepts and techniques while following health guidelines set by state and school officials.

“It was great to have everybody out there,” Graham said. “I’m blessed to be able to coach these kids and be out here. And it’s a challenge, obviously, because it’s really, really different. Our team stretch is different. Our meetings are different. We’re 12 feet apart in meetings. We’re 5 yards apart in team stretch. It’s important. Our No. 1 goal today is to make sure we stay safe and healthy, and let’s teach and learn some football. We’re wearing our masks in meetings, wearing our masks in the weight room. We’re practicing social distancing because we want to play football. We need to follow the right protocol and do things the right way.”