Tropical Storm Douglas likely to become hurricane later today, forecasters say

Although they’re both still headed toward the central Pacific, tropical depression Seven-E has weakened to a remnant low while Tropical Storm Douglas has grown to near hurricane strength.

At 5 a.m. today, Tropical Storm Douglas packed maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and was located about 2,105 miles east-southeast of Hilo while moving toward the west-southwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Douglas’ center.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and Douglas could become a hurricane later today,” forecasters said. The storm is expected to start making a turn toward the west later today.

The latest forecast has Douglas becoming a hurricane later today with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, and growing to a strong Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of up to 105 mph by Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center’s five-day forecast has Douglas entering the Central Pacific on Friday as a hurricane but weakening to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph by early Sunday, about 249 miles east-southeast of Hawaii island.

Also at 5 a.m. today, post-tropical cyclone Seven-E was located about 1,360 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 13 mph, according to the NHC. The remnant low is expected to continue to weaken, dissipating Wednesday or Wednesday night,

In the general weather forecast for Hawaii, warmer, wetter weather is in store for Hawaii for the next few days.

Tradewinds are expected to ease up today and Wednesday as an upper-level low drifts north of the islands, disrupting the cooling breezes until their expected return Thursday, forecasters said. Meanwhile, showers are expected to increase starting Wednesday.