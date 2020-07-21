Spirited Conversations: Hawaii surf breaks inspire summer-style cocktails

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having a lot of extra time with my family since March has led to a new appreciation for visiting our local surf spots — making it feel like a true “endless summer” here. This quarantine has allowed us to indulge in the pure enjoyment of our beaches, filled with kamaaina and probably the cleanest they’ve been in decades. The featured cocktails this month are inspired by two surf breaks, very different in style and with unique personalities.

The break Wendell’s is to the left of the lifeguard stand marked “2E” at Waikiki Beach. It’s not well known, but my father has been bodyboarding here for 20-plus years. It was named after a lifeguard’s cousin, who would charge this particular break, even though the daunting reef formation scared many away. My dad saw Wendell surfing it with a longboard and knew that if he could conquer it with such a big stick, the bodyboard could be a natural fit. A handful of Waikiki Walls veterans now call that break home.

This cocktail, like Wendell’s, looks super simple, but the beauty is finding the balance and learning its strengths. It is also the cocktail most requested by my dad for family parties.

WENDELL’S

16 ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice

14 ounces simple syrup (1-part sugar dissolved in 1-part water)

38 ounces coconut water

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 (750-milliliter) bottle blanco tequila

Combine ingredients in a gallon container. Shake to combine. Pour over ice. Serves 16.

>> Garnish: None necessary, but thin lime wheels look nice

THE ICONIC North Shore break Pipeline is known for its power, intensity and potential danger. Pipeline’s waves are considered among the deadliest in the world, which is why, for some, the break is so thrilling. It remains on the bucket list of professional surfers across the globe.

This cocktail comes with a warning: If you are afraid of heat, stay out of the water. It utilizes a habanero-mango syrup, highlighting the gem of the summer, the regal mango, paired with fiery habanero chilies. If you’d like to dial down the heat, use a Fresno chili pepper instead.

BANZAI PIPELINE

1 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 ounce fresh habanero-mango syrup (see note)

1/2 ounce Aperol Aperitivo

1/2 ounce mezcal

1-1/2 ounces blanco tequila

Combine lime juice, syrup and liquors in shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into glass over ice.

>> Garnish: Fresh mango slice

>> FRESH HABANERO-MANGO SYRUP: In a blender, combine 1/4 habanero pepper (with seeds), 1 cup mango chunks, 1 cup superfine sugar and 1/2 cup water; blend thoroughly. Strain well; keep refrigerated.

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Her column runs on the fourth week of the month. The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.