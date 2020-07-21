comscore First Hawaiian to join S&P SmallCap 600 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian to join S&P SmallCap 600

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.

First Hawaiian Inc., parent of the state’s largest bank, will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku nickname stirs emotions in rival petitions

Scroll Up