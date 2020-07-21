Hawaii News First Hawaiian to join S&P SmallCap 600 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! First Hawaiian Inc., parent of the state’s largest bank, will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First Hawaiian Inc., parent of the state’s largest bank, will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Friday. First Hawaiian also will report its second-quarter earnings that day. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will replace Caesars Entertainment Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400, also on Friday. S&P MidCap 400 member Eldorado Resorts Inc. acquired Caesars Entertainment in a deal completed Monday. Post-merger, Eldorado Resorts will change its name to Caesars Entertainment and its ticker to CZR. It will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Previous Story Kahuku nickname stirs emotions in rival petitions