First Hawaiian to join S&P SmallCap 600

First Hawaiian Inc., parent of the state’s largest bank, will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Friday. First Hawaiian also will report its second-quarter earnings that day.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will replace Caesars Entertainment Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400, also on Friday. S&P MidCap 400 member Eldorado Resorts Inc. acquired Caesars Entertainment in a deal completed Monday. Post-merger, Eldorado Resorts will change its name to Caesars Entertainment and its ticker to CZR. It will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.