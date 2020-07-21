Linebacker Tyriek Bell accepts University of Hawaii football scholarship offer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to Tyriek Bell’s goals, let’s cut to the chase.

In response to the University of Hawaii football team’s search for a linebacker to chase down quarterbacks, Bell was quick to answer.

“One of the reasons I chose Hawaii was the defensive scheme,” said Bell, who accepted a 2021 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. “They like to blitz. Anybody who watches my film knows I’m at my best when I’m on the go and attacking. Coach (Todd Graham) said he wants us to blitz as much we can, and we need a guy to do it. I raised my hand. I said, ‘that’s me. I can do it.’ ”

In 2019, Bell had a team-high 79 tackles, including 53 solo stops, in his lone season for Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif. He also produced 10 backfield tackles, including 4.5 sacks.

“I feel Hawaii is the best place for me,” Bell said.

Bell said he will ink a letter of intent on Dec. 16, the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period for football prospects. With Saddleback’s season postponed until the spring, Bell plans to enroll at UH in January.

“The next time I touch the field will be in Hawaii,” Bell said.

Bell is 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds. He is hopeful of weighing 220 pounds when he reports to the Warriors.

Bell was a multiple-sport athlete at Westwood High in Blythewood, S.C. After graduating in 2014, he joined Tusculum, a Division II school in Tennessee. He redshirted that fall and, following the spring semester, enlisted in the Marine Corps.

“I saw this commercial, and it touched me,” Bell said. “Everything I do is personal. (The commercial) was like, ‘if you spend your life fighting for others, the Marine Corps is for you.’ I tried to find a place where I fit in, where I was welcome, where I felt comfortable. I thought the Marine Corps was the place for me. I’ve spend my entire life fighting for others.”

Bell, who ascended to Sergeant (E5), served with three different infantry battalions during his four-year stint. His final unit was at Camp Pendleton with the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He was deployed once to patrol outside of China and Korea.

During his free time, he played football. “My peers saw me play,” Bell said. “They were like, ‘if you still have the option and eligibility to go play some college football, then go. You can always come back to the Marine Corps.’ ”

The NCAA freezes a player’s eligibility clock during military service or church missions.

Bell completed his stint on July 26, then contacted coaches at nearby Saddleback. “I didn’t want to waste any time,” Bell said. “I was already here in California. I needed to get established. I didn’t want to waste any more time and eligibility. I wanted to jump right into it. I ended up at Saddleback. (The coaches) had open arms. They said, ‘we’ll give you an opportunity.’ ”

Bell is involved with student government, volunteers with the NAACP, and aspires to eventually attend law school.

University of Hawaii football 2021 COMMITMENTS

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School

Tyriek Bell LB 6-3 210 Saddleback College (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Da’Qualen James RB 5-7 170 Lancaster (Texas) High

Jordan Johnson RB 5-10 175 Allen (Texas) High

Peter Manuma LB 6-1 185 Campbell High

Brayden Schager QB 6-3 200 Highland Park High (Dallas, Texas)

Sonny Semeatu LB 6-0 225 Mililani High

Cinque Williams DB 5-11 183 Carroll High (Southlake, Texas)