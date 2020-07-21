comscore Linebacker Tyriek Bell accepts University of Hawaii football scholarship offer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Linebacker Tyriek Bell accepts University of Hawaii football scholarship offer

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

With Saddleback’s season postponed until the spring, Bell plans to enroll at UH in January. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and Radio - July 21, 2020

Scroll Up