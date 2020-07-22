Editorial: Hawaii football players train, get tested

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s already been tough seeing the University of Hawaii football schedule falling apart, due to coronavirus uncertainties that had name rivals pulling out. Then came this week, with questions emerging over coronavirus testing and other precautions for athletes who have been on campus doing conditioning workouts since July 6. UH had been vague on the extent of testing, even as it said no player had tested positive.

Fortunately, UH on Tuesday moved toward transparency, saying it would be testing all of its 100-plus football players over the next two weeks. Let’s hope there will be no confirmed cases, as contact drills are slated to start July 31.

Don’t forget hurricane season

First the coronavirus, now this: Tropical Storm Douglas was swirling about 2,000 miles to the east Tuesday, when it was forecast to blossom into a hurricane headed our way. It’s a reminder that we’re still in the first half of the Central Pacific hurricane season, which began June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

So keep a weather eye out, and your emergency supply kit stocked with provisions for 14 days. And visit dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/public-resources/preparedness-information/ for more information. A hurricane during a viral pandemic makes physical distancing more complicated, especially in emergency shelters.