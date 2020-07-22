comscore Kokua Line: Readers have lots of questions about Hawaii’s first all-mail election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Readers have lots of questions about Hawaii’s first all-mail election

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell stands next to a new ballot drop box during a press conference on Tuesday.

    Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell stands next to a new ballot drop box during a press conference on Tuesday.

Question: I lost my signature return card. How can I submit my ballot without a verification signature? Read more

