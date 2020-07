Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Comet NEOWISE — visible in our early-morning sky earlier this month — is now an evening spectacle. Streaking through the inner solar system, the comet will be closest to Earth this week — about 64 million miles away. It can be spotted with the naked eye, but binoculars or a small telescope offer a better view. It sets at about 9:30 p.m.

Discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, the comet will not be visible in Earth’s skies for another 6,800 years, according to NASA. For a glimpse, find a viewing site away from bright city lights and tall buildings. Look for the Big Dipper in the northwestern sky; the comet, which looks like a fuzzy star with a tail, is near the constellation’s bowl.