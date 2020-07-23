comscore Agreement ensures Hawaii union labor on city projects of at least $2M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Agreement ensures Hawaii union labor on city projects of at least $2M

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, center, prepared to sign the Community Workforce Agreement with associated members of labor unions during a news conference on Wednesday in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

With leaders of Hawaii’s construction unions on either side, Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Wednesday signed what he called Hawaii’s first agreement to award city contracts to unionized companies for projects valued at least at $2 million. Read more

