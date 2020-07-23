comscore Life of the Land opposing Honua Ola Bioenergy’s bid for reversal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Life of the Land opposing Honua Ola Bioenergy’s bid for reversal

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Life of the Land, whose 2017 appeal to the state Supreme Court led to the state Public Utilities Commission rejecting Honua Ola Bioenergy’s power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Co., filed a motion Wednesday with the PUC saying that Honua does not meet the standard for reconsideration. Read more

Previous Story
Former investigator Gary Dias was face of Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail

Scroll Up