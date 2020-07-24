Editorial: Beware bad hand sanitizers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not all hand sanitizers are created equal — some, in fact, are even unsafe. So says the Federal Drug Administration, which just expanded its recall list of sanitizers containing toxic levels of methanol, or wood alcohol. At least 75 items are flagged, some having been sold at national chains such as Walmart and Costco. The FDA said there’s been an increase in hand sanitizers labeled to contain ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, but contain methanol, which can cause blindness and hospitalizations.

Among the items are Blumen products, Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer, Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer, and Assured Aloe. For the complete list, see https://go.usa.gov/xfCQG.

Suing over the 14-day quarantine

No doubt the state’s 14-day quarantine imposes a heavy burden on visitors to Hawaii, especially those who’ve committed time and money to their vacation. But is the state obligated to compensate them?

In one case, a federal judge said no, ruling against a South Carolina plaintiff who sought $25,000 in punitive damages and $300.25 for each day that his family was quarantined. They arrived for their 36-day Hawaiian holiday on July 9. U.S. District Judge Jill Otake noted the health emergency generated by a serious illness “with no known cure, no effective treatment, and no vaccine.”

So let the litigious traveler beware. Public health comes first.