Michael Miske’s half brother to stay in custody while awaiting trial

A federal judge ordered the half brother of Oahu businessman Michael J. Miske Jr., in connection with a years-long racketeering investigation, to be detained pending trial.

In a white prison jumpsuit, face mask and shackles on his wrists, John B. Stancil, 32, appeared at his detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield at Honolulu federal court Thursday on multiple charges of drug trafficking, assault, robbery, firearms and attempted murder as part of the investigation of a criminal organization allegedly led by Miske.

Stancil was also charged with murder-for-hire conspiracy involving an unnamed individual who Miske suspected of cooperating with law enforcement and chemical weapons attacks in connection with the release of chloropicrin into nightclubs in Honolulu.

Mansfield ruled Stancil be detained at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center pending his trial scheduled for September.

Federal prosecutors described Stancil as one of Miske’s “most trusted confidants.” They allege the racketeering enterprise led by Miske “routinely committed violent crimes and assaults and used threats and intimidation to protect the illegal activities which enriched and furthered the interests of Miske and the enterprise.”

Authorities accused the organization of using businesses to further its criminal objectives, including Kamaaina Termite & Pest Control, Kamaaina Holdings, Hawaii Partners, Kamaaina Plumbing and Home Renovations, Kamaaina Home Renovations, Makana Pacific Development and the Encore Nightclub, formerly known as M Nightclub.

The others named in a federal indictment unsealed last week are Miske, Kaulana Freitas, Michael Buntenbah, Jarrin Young, Preston Kimoto, Harry Kauhi, Hunter J. Wilson, Norman Akau III, Lance Bermudez and Dae Han Moon.

A detention hearing was also held Thursday via phone for Bermudez, 29, who was indicted on charges of racketeering, murder-for-hire conspiracy, drug trafficking, firearms and robbery.

Federal prosecutors alleged Bermudez destroyed a van used in the abduction of Johnathan Fraser.

The government accused Miske of the premeditated abduction and murder involving Fraser’s disappearance. Prosecutors allege the plot of Fraser’s murder was revenge against Fraser for Miske’s “mistaken belief” that Fraser was the driver of a vehicle involved in a 2015 two-vehicle collision.

Miske’s son, Caleb-Jordan Keanu Miske-Lee, who was in the same vehicle with Fraser at the time of the crash, died in March 2016 from injuries sustained in the collision.

Fraser was last seen at his Hawaii Kai apartment on July 30, 2016. He was never found.

Mansfield ordered Bermudez to be detained pending trial also set for September.

In 2019, Bermudez was sentenced to five years in prison for hindering prosecution in the deadly Dec. 25, 2016, shooting of Steve “Stevie” Feliciano at Ala Moana Center.

Moon, another alleged member of Miske’s criminal enterprise, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for Feliciano’s murder.

A detention hearing for Miske was rescheduled to next week. He was indicted on 17 charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery, murder for hire conspiracy, firearms, chemical weapons, drugs and bank fraud.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji Price has said Miske could face the death penalty if convicted on the murder and kidnapping charges. Only the U.S. attorney general would be able to authorize the death penalty.