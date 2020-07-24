comscore Public-private partnership bids are accepted for Honolulu’s rail project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Public-private partnership bids are accepted for Honolulu’s rail project

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Construction on the HART mass transit rail line is seen at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on April 27.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

At least two — and possibly three — proposals from entities seeking to form a public-private partnership to help complete the city’s troubled $9.2 billion rail project were submitted by Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline, rail officials said. Read more

