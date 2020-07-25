King tide takes out Waikiki lifeguard tower

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Updated 11:57 p.m.
COURTESY PHOTOS
Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tower 2-F at Queens Beach Waikiki, damaged by king tides Tuesday evening, is about to be removed by city crews Wednesday while another high tide washes over the walkway atop the sea wall in the beach park.
Honolulu Ocean Safety officer Cole McPherson surveys nearshore waters from a tent that has temporarily replaced Tower 2-F, where he was stationed before it was damaged by high tide and removed. Fencing and cones keep people away from a concrete ramp down to the beach, also damaged in the incident.