King tide takes out Waikiki lifeguard tower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

King tide takes out Waikiki lifeguard tower

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tower 2-F at Queens Beach Waikiki, damaged by king tides Tuesday evening, is about to be removed by city crews Wednesday while another high tide washes over the walkway atop the sea wall in the beach park.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

  • COURTESY PHOTOS City crews lift Tower 2-F off its concrete base.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

  • MINDY PENNYBACKER / MPENNYBACKER@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Ocean Safety officer Cole McPherson surveys nearshore waters from a tent that has temporarily replaced Tower 2-F, where he was stationed before it was damaged by high tide and removed. Fencing and cones keep people away from a concrete ramp down to the beach, also damaged in the incident.

    MINDY PENNYBACKER / MPENNYBACKER@STARADVERTISER.COM

As the waves of an extreme high tide pounded the sliver of sand at Queens Beach, Waikiki, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, crashing against the sea wall and sending up overhead plumes of spray, Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Cole McPherson, sitting in Tower 2-F on the beach, suddenly felt something strange. Read more

