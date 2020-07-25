PacWest postpones fall sports until 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Pacific West Conference will not have its fall sports season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Hawaii schools Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and UH Hilo compete in the Division II conference. The fall sports season includes cross country, soccer and women’s volleyball.

The conference, which has 11 teams in Hawaii and California, expects to have a decision on the winter sports season by Oct. 1. Institutions will still be allowed to conduct organized team activities.