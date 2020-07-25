Sports PacWest postpones fall sports until 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Pacific West Conference will not have its fall sports season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Pacific West Conference will not have its fall sports season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii schools Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and UH Hilo compete in the Division II conference. The fall sports season includes cross country, soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference, which has 11 teams in Hawaii and California, expects to have a decision on the winter sports season by Oct. 1. Institutions will still be allowed to conduct organized team activities. Previous Story Television and Radio – July 25, 2020 Next Story Scoreboard