Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Mom fails to buy off daughter’s boyfriend By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses ‘That’s The Way It Is’ Episode 15 6:40 p.m. Today Yu-ri’s mother invites Se-hyun over to propose a deal. She offers to buy Se-hyun an apartment to live in for one year, but Se-hyun does not accept. When Hyun-woo returns home, Se-hee demands that he empty his pockets, and finds his toll receipt to Daejeon. Episode 16 7:45 p.m. today Min-ho and Su-mi attend a musical, using tickets from Ji-sun. They later head to a bar together, and Su-mi can’t hold back her happiness. Meanwhile, Se-hyun and Yu-ri finally get married. Yu-ri’s mother cries throughout the ceremony. ‘Teacher Oh Soon-nam’ Episodes 1 and 2 7:45 p.m. Monday Oh Soon-nam is a teacher at Seodang, a village school. She is also the daughter-in-law of the head family. Soon-nam has a bright and optimistic personality, so working with young students comes naturally. But one day, Soon-nam loses everything, including her daughter. She works hard to make her daughter’s dream come true. Episodes 3 and 4 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Doo-mul looks around for a nice village school for Se-jong. Meanwhile, Se-hee’s pride is hurt after seeing Yoo-min’s body dripping with water. Doo-mul goes out to save children lost in the forest, then sees Soon-nam about to fall from a tree. ‘Backstreet Rookie’ Episode 7 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Saet-byul quits her job, but after falling victim to a real estate scam, she has nowhere to go. Dae-hyun finds traces of Saet-byul around the store, leaving him uneasy. Meanwhile, Yeon-ju has a secret she can’t tell Dae-hyun. Episode 8 7:45 p.m. Thursday Bun-hee brings Saet-byul home, but Dae-hyun finds it very inconvenient. They end up chasing the swindler together and the ice between them breaks. Meanwhile, Yeon-ju is swayed by Seung-jun’s advances. ‘Return of Bok Dan-ji’ Episodes 93 and 94 7:45 p.m. Friday Ye-won and Dan-ji’s real relationship is finally revealed. Dan-ji overhears Ye-won being taken away. Dan-ji and Jung-wook search for Ye-won, pursuing Kang. Episodes 95 and 96 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji is caught off guard by Chairman Shin’s proposal. In a fit of rage, Chairman Shin gives Ye-won a difficult task to carry out. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Column: Virus makes hurricane readiness even more vital