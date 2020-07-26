K-Drama: Mom fails to buy off daughter’s boyfriend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

‘That’s The Way It Is’

Episode 15

6:40 p.m. Today

Yu-ri’s mother invites Se-hyun over to propose a deal. She offers to buy Se-hyun an apartment to live in for one year, but Se-hyun does not accept. When Hyun-woo returns home, Se-hee demands that he empty his pockets, and finds his toll receipt to Daejeon.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. today

Min-ho and Su-mi attend a musical, using tickets from Ji-sun. They later head to a bar together, and Su-mi can’t hold back her happiness. Meanwhile, Se-hyun and Yu-ri finally get married. Yu-ri’s mother cries throughout the ceremony.

‘Teacher Oh Soon-nam’

Episodes 1 and 2

7:45 p.m. Monday

Oh Soon-nam is a teacher at Seodang, a village school. She is also the daughter-in-law of the head family. Soon-nam has a bright and optimistic personality, so working with young students comes naturally. But one day, Soon-nam loses everything, including her daughter. She works hard to make her daughter’s dream come true.

Episodes 3 and 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Doo-mul looks around for a nice village school for Se-jong. Meanwhile, Se-hee’s pride is hurt after seeing Yoo-min’s body dripping with water. Doo-mul goes out to save children lost in the forest, then sees Soon-nam about to fall from a tree.

‘Backstreet Rookie’

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Saet-byul quits her job, but after falling victim to a real estate scam, she has nowhere to go. Dae-hyun finds traces of Saet-byul around the store, leaving him uneasy. Meanwhile, Yeon-ju has a secret she can’t tell Dae-hyun.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Bun-hee brings Saet-byul home, but Dae-hyun finds it very inconvenient. They end up chasing the swindler together and the ice between them breaks. Meanwhile, Yeon-ju is swayed by Seung-jun’s advances.

‘Return of Bok Dan-ji’

Episodes 93 and 94

7:45 p.m. Friday

Ye-won and Dan-ji’s real relationship is finally revealed. Dan-ji overhears Ye-won being taken away. Dan-ji and Jung-wook search for Ye-won, pursuing Kang.

Episodes 95 and 96

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji is caught off guard by Chairman Shin’s proposal. In a fit of rage, Chairman Shin gives Ye-won a difficult task to carry out.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.