comscore Rick Blangiardi, Colleen Hanabusa lead Honolulu mayoral field, poll finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rick Blangiardi, Colleen Hanabusa lead Honolulu mayoral field, poll finds

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu mayoral candidates participated in a candidate forum on July 7 moderated by Rick Hamada of KHVH. In the front row were, from left, Karl Dicks, Rick Blangiardi, Kym Pine, and Colleen Hanabusa. In the second row were Ernest Caravalho, Mufi Hannemann, Bud Stonebraker, Choon James, and Jason Wong. In third row were Audrey Keesing, Keith Amemiya, and John Carroll.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu mayoral candidates participated in a candidate forum on July 7 moderated by Rick Hamada of KHVH. In the front row were, from left, Karl Dicks, Rick Blangiardi, Kym Pine, and Colleen Hanabusa. In the second row were Ernest Caravalho, Mufi Hannemann, Bud Stonebraker, Choon James, and Jason Wong. In third row were Audrey Keesing, Keith Amemiya, and John Carroll.

Businessman Rick Blangiardi and former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa would appear to be the most likely survivors of the Aug. 8 primary election to advance to the head-to-head contest for Honolulu mayor in November, according to the results of the Honolulu Star- Advertiser Hawaii Poll. Read more

Previous Story
Sandbags and plywood become necessities for many as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: June 22-27, 2020

Scroll Up