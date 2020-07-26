comscore Comet, meteor shower light up August nights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Skywatch

Comet, meteor shower light up August nights

  • By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 9:26 p.m.

August brings the third of the four star families to the eastern night sky. Read more

Previous Story
Sandbags and plywood become necessities for many as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: June 22-27, 2020

Scroll Up