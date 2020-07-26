comscore Steve Alm out front in Honolulu prosecutor race, poll finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Steve Alm out front in Honolulu prosecutor race, poll finds

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The five candidates for the Honolulu prosecutor’s seat debated on Jan. 28 for the first time in an event sponsored by the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law’s Hawaii Innocence Project in UH’s Orvis Auditorium. Pictured from left are former judge Steve Alm, former deputy prosecutor RJ Brown, deputy public defender Jacquie Esser, former deputy prosecutor Megan Kau and criminal defense attorney Tae Kim.

    The five candidates for the Honolulu prosecutor’s seat debated on Jan. 28 for the first time in an event sponsored by the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law’s Hawaii Innocence Project in UH’s Orvis Auditorium. Pictured from left are former judge Steve Alm, former deputy prosecutor RJ Brown, deputy public defender Jacquie Esser, former deputy prosecutor Megan Kau and criminal defense attorney Tae Kim.

Steve Alm, a former U.S. Attorney and Circuit Court judge, is the preferred choice to be Honolulu’s next prosecutor, with support from 24% of registered voters participating in the Honolulu Star- Advertiser Hawaii Poll. Read more

