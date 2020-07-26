Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: July 17 to July 23, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, July 17-23 >> Dotty Kehalany H. Alokoa and R.G. Antonne Gilton Nithan >> Carmen Sumiye Asato and Kruger Ikaika See >> Edgar Raimundo Dominguez Nazario and Sari Anna Dickinson >> Matthew Sidney Guzman and Nicole Ramones Andres >> Skylar Renee Harwick and Mario Jose Hernandez >> Daniel Kiyoshi Barretto Hironaka and Megan Lea Cagasan >> Allison Sen Ung Lee and Albert Sanchez San Nicolas III >> Seok Jong Lee and Ye Jin Joo >> Joshua Matthew Morales and Jessica Ashley Grobman >> Zachery Jason Shaw and Olyvia Nichole Wenzel >> Nicole Marie Jeanine Moreno and Andrew David Gomes-Pugh Sr. >> Charley Anthony Tauanuu and Donnalynn Wolphagen >> Duke Tyler Tauanuu and Cleopatra OBrien >> Samuel Tobon Rodriguez and Anne McCarrey >> Lael-Lynn Leinati Vitale and Joshua Aladin Ulu >> Maxwell Marou Walls and Savannah Kathleen Spencer >> Christopher Lee Wheelus and Michaela Grace Ward >> Jesse Nishita Wilson and Paige Mariko Yamamoto BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, July 17-23 >> Hi‘ilei Marie Kaleikaumaka Pualele Auala-Ellis >> Kalilou Healani Bramlett >> Enzo Ricardo Datcher >> Hi‘iaka‘ikapili‘opele Ramsey Faria-Lee >> Avery Kala‘e Gebin >> Eniga Riana Heine >> Bentyn Toshio Bear Kozuma >> Kain Kapuhi O Ka ‘Aina A Me Ke Kai John Fumid Kupahu >> Kanoa Joseph Baltazar Lee >> Maite Lorente Linares >> Easton Cole Lyons >> Orlando-Brodsky Ronald “Jr.” Aaron “Pono” Maiava- Faasalaiai >> Asher Joseph Montaldi >> Ryleah-Logan Keanuenueikapoliowaiahole Piho-Clarke >> Evalyn Tokie Purvey >> Alohilani Kalia Shy-Lee Ramos >> Shepard James Ridley >> Gavriel Alberto Lee Rodriguez >> Lennox Akamu Simmons >> Lotoalofa Kobe Ropati Vellmure >> Zavian Skye Viernes >> Kemani Leshay Williams >> MiKayla Kelani Woolery Previous Story Sandbags and plywood become necessities for many as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii Next Story Hawaii real estate sales: June 22-27, 2020