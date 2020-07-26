comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 26, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 26, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • Ronald Akemoto snapped this selfie after discovering the Ono Poke delivery sign on a morning walk in the Sukhumvit district of Bangkok in November.

    Ronald Akemoto snapped this selfie after discovering the Ono Poke delivery sign on a morning walk in the Sukhumvit district of Bangkok in November.

  • On a walk to Tongin Market in Seoul, South Korea, in December, Wilma Uyeno found the Ediya Coffee shop, which featured an Aloha Flatccino. Photo by Norman Uyeno.

    On a walk to Tongin Market in Seoul, South Korea, in December, Wilma Uyeno found the Ediya Coffee shop, which featured an Aloha Flatccino. Photo by Norman Uyeno.

  • While walking in Park City, Utah, in September, Roger Apana spotted this sign for Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rental. Photo by Edmay Apana.

    While walking in Park City, Utah, in September, Roger Apana spotted this sign for Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rental. Photo by Edmay Apana.

  • Kazue “Kay” Walther, right, found the Hawaiian cafe Lilikoi near the train station in Okayama, Japan, in November. Photo by Dale Walther.

    Kazue “Kay” Walther, right, found the Hawaiian cafe Lilikoi near the train station in Okayama, Japan, in November. Photo by Dale Walther.

  • Honolulu residents Charlie Fox and his mom, Colette Fox, stopped at the Hawaii-inspired La‘au’s Taco Shop in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by a passerby.

    Honolulu residents Charlie Fox and his mom, Colette Fox, stopped at the Hawaii-inspired La‘au’s Taco Shop in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by a passerby.

  • Yuri Nishiyama of Waikele, above, was looking for a different coffee shop when she came across Moke’s Hawaii in the Nakameguro district of Tokyo in January. Photo by Alton Nishiyama.

    Yuri Nishiyama of Waikele, above, was looking for a different coffee shop when she came across Moke’s Hawaii in the Nakameguro district of Tokyo in January. Photo by Alton Nishiyama.

  • Mililani resident Alton Farm, pictured with a restaurant employee, spotted the Aloha Poke eatery at the Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore.

    Mililani resident Alton Farm, pictured with a restaurant employee, spotted the Aloha Poke eatery at the Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 19, 2020

Scroll Up