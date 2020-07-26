Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 26, 2020
Ronald Akemoto snapped this selfie after discovering the Ono Poke delivery sign on a morning walk in the Sukhumvit district of Bangkok in November.
On a walk to Tongin Market in Seoul, South
Korea, in December, Wilma
Uyeno found the Ediya Coffee shop, which featured an Aloha Flatccino. Photo by Norman Uyeno.
While walking in Park City, Utah, in September, Roger Apana spotted this sign for Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rental. Photo by Edmay Apana.
Kazue “Kay” Walther, right, found the
Hawaiian cafe Lilikoi near the train
station in Okayama,
Japan, in
November. Photo by
Dale Walther.
Honolulu residents Charlie Fox and his mom, Colette Fox, stopped at the Hawaii-inspired La‘au’s Taco Shop in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by a passerby.
Yuri Nishiyama of Waikele, above, was looking for a different coffee shop when she came across Moke’s Hawaii in the Nakameguro district of Tokyo in January. Photo by Alton Nishiyama.
-
Mililani resident Alton Farm, pictured with a restaurant employee, spotted the Aloha Poke eatery at the Singapore Changi Airport in
Singapore.
