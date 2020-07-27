comscore Kauai utility company hits 56.6% renewable energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai utility company hits 56.6% renewable energy

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

The utility said its members used 2.1% more energy in 2019 than in 2018, while its revenue decreased by 4.8%. Its fossil fuel was reduced by 20%. Read more

