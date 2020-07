Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SUN NOODLE DITCHES PLASTIC BOXES

If you’re used to finding your Sun Noodle products in their see-through packaging (at right), get used to a new look.

The Hawaii-based company is switching to recyclable cardboard packaging, appearing on U.S. store shelves next month.

The company says its ramen kits — spicy sesame, miso, shoyu and kaedama (without flavoring) — and other classic products will be sold in cardboard boxes with windows for viewing the noodles inside. Instructions will be printed on the insides of the boxes rather than on paper inserts.

Sun Noodle has factories in Cali­fornia and New Jersey, distributing its fresh noodles to restaurants and stores in North and South America and Europe.

CHOCOLATE MEETS WHISKEY

Ko‘olau Distillery is turning its Old Pali Road whiskey into candy, in a partnership with Manoa Chocolate.

The Old Pali Road Whiskey Bar is made with cacao nibs soaked in the whiskey, then dried, which cooks out the alcohol. The end product is 70% chocolate; each bar sells for $15 through manoachocolate.com.

The two companies, neighbors in in Kailua, offer tastings and tours. Information: koolaudistillery.com or the Manoa Chocolate site. Call 261-0685 (distillery) or 263-6292 (chocolate factory).

CAMPAIGN NETS $100,000

Customers who used their Hawaiian Airlines credit cards to make restaurant purchases contributed to a $100,000 donation that the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation is using to aid farmers, ranchers and fishers during the pandemic.

Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard and Barclays partnered with the ag foundation in its Go-Go! Get One, Give One campaign in May.

The financial institutions matched every dollar charged at a restaurant belonging to the ag foundation’s Food-A-Go-Go group, up to a $100,000 threshold.

The foundation said the funds will support a number of programs, including a disaster-relief fund, an agricultural park in Kunia that provides farmers with technical support, and education programs aimed at increasing local food production.

Through the Food-A-Go-Go website, foodagogo.org, consumers can access searchable databases with information on local restaurants and local growers selling fresh produce.