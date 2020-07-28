comscore Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill gives up spot at Pier 38 after 14 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill gives up spot at Pier 38 after 14 years

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Garlic ahi, an Uncle’s classic, is served at the Pearlridge Center restaurant. The original Uncle’s restaurant at Pier 38 has closed to patrons after 14 years.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

    Garlic ahi, an Uncle’s classic, is served at the Pearlridge Center restaurant. The original Uncle’s restaurant at Pier 38 has closed to patrons after 14 years.

The original Uncle’s restaurant at Pier 38 has closed to patrons after 14 years. Read more

Previous Story
Wine master Chuck Furuya uncorks his next chapter

Scroll Up