Column: 5G technology promises faster tech, provokes fear | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: 5G technology promises faster tech, provokes fear

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

In the midst of a pandemic and days away from the arrival of a hurricane, the Hawaii County Council decided last week to address the future of technological innovation on Hawaii island. Read more

