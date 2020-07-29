comscore First Hawaiian to reopen 5 more branches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian to reopen 5 more branches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

First Hawaiian Bank said Tuesday that next week it will reopen five additional branches — two on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island — that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
‘Modified’ lockdown sought for WWII event in Hawaii

Scroll Up