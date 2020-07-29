Hawaii News First Hawaiian to reopen 5 more branches By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! First Hawaiian Bank said Tuesday that next week it will reopen five additional branches — two on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island — that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First Hawaiian Bank said Tuesday that next week it will reopen five additional branches — two on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island — that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This expands First Hawaiian’s network of open branches to 44 out of its 58 locations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Branches that will reopen Monday are in Kahuku (Kahuku Sugar Mill Shopping Center, 56-565 Kamehameha Highway); Wahiawa (730 California Ave.); Kapaa, Kauai (4-1366 Kuhio Highway); Wailuku, Maui (27 Market St.); and Kealakekua, Hawaii (81-6626 Mamalahoa Highway). These branches will operate Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. and will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily. For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com/covid19. Masks are required to be worn in all First Hawaiian branches and offices, and customers are urged to comply with social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations are available at every branch. ON THE MOVE Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced the hiring of two independent agents: >> Lisa Larkin has joined the firm’s Windward office. Prior to joining Coldwell, she served as a Realtor at Kauai Tropical Properties Inc. She has more than 20 years of residential real estate experience. >> Min Zhong joins the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office. Zhong previously served as an engineer at InSynergy Engineering Inc. Pacific Guardian Life has announced its new president and CEO as Margolee P. Lee. She is the first woman to ever lead the company. Lee was formerly the company’s chief financial officer; she succeeds Hisashi Matsuki, who assumes the position of vice chairman of the board for PGL. Lee has served in multiple capacities at PGL for 27 years. She first joined the company as an assistant controller and has since performed various key roles. Previous Story ‘Modified’ lockdown sought for WWII event in Hawaii