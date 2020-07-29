comscore State Legislature sides with Nanakuli landfill opponents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State Legislature sides with Nanakuli landfill opponents

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / AUG. 29 Lawmakers recently passed a bill that would stop expansion of a landfill in Nanakuli operated by PVT Land Co. The company is seeking to expand its construction debris recycling and landfill operation.

    DENNIS ODA / AUG. 29

    Lawmakers recently passed a bill that would stop expansion of a landfill in Nanakuli operated by PVT Land Co. The company is seeking to expand its construction debris recycling and landfill operation.

Hawaii dodged Hurricane Douglas this week, but an Oahu landfill designated to receive hurricane disaster debris hasn’t dodged legislation aimed at blocking expansion of the facility. Read more

Previous Story
‘Modified’ lockdown sought for WWII event in Hawaii

Scroll Up