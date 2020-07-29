University of Hawaii soccer team awaits decision by Big West on fall season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii coach Michele Nagamine said her soccer team’s fall plans remain in a “holding pattern” while conference leaders determine the next steps in this pandemic.

The length of the 2020 season — or if there is a season at all this fall — will be clarified when the Big West Conference announces its plans by the end of this week.

“We told the kids to keep doing what you’re doing until somebody tells us not to do it anymore,” Nagamine said. “That’s the mantra we’ve been using during this whole time.”

For now, the Rainbow Wahine’s full 20-match regular season has been reduced to 11 with only the league matchups as current possibilities. The Aug. 21 season opener against Hawaii Pacific will not be played after the Division II PacWest Conference, of which HPU is a member, decided to postpone its five fall sports. When teams from other leagues — such as the Southeastern, Western Athletic, Big Sky and Patriot conferences — decided to delay the start of their soccer seasons, “that affected our games,” Nagamine said.

Nagamine said there is a strong possibility that the Big West, of which UH is one of 11 soccer members, will follow the PacWest’s lead. UH is the only Big West member not based in California.

“I think we’re at the mercy of the California schools,” Nagamine said. “Our numbers are on the increase and upswing, but it’s nowhere near the numbers of California. What we’re going to need to do is see what happens with the Big West.”

Nagamine remains hopeful that a league-only schedule can be salvaged. But she acknowledged that scenario would only be possible if safe travel and playing conditions could be achieved.

“When I look at the entire situation of travel and quarantine and keeping people safe, if there is a way to do that and compete safely, of course, we’re very excited about it,” Nagamine said. “I can also see a postponement on the horizon, as well.”

The Rainbow Wahine are scheduled to report on Aug. 6, with Aug. 7 as the first day of training. Nagamine said about 20 players who traveled from the mainland either are in quarantine or just completed isolation in a Waikiki hotel or their off-campus apartments.

During this time in past years, the incoming freshmen would have participated in the bridge program — a two-course summer session that helps newcomers acclimate to college life, stay in the dorms and participate in voluntary workouts. The rest of the players would have been enrolled in Summer Session II leading to the start of training camp.

Nagamine said the players are on schedule to report on Aug. 6.

“We stressed to them the importance of sticking to the (safety) guidelines the state is setting,” Nagamine said.