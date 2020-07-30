Column: Voting for change: The time is now and the choice is yours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s face the facts. The majority rules. Whether it’s state, federal or county — the majority of elected office-holders drive the agenda, and a majority of voters elect those office-holders. Read more

Let’s face the facts. The majority rules. Whether it’s state, federal or county — the majority of elected office-holders drive the agenda, and a majority of voters elect those office-holders.

In Hawaii, a majority of the population has historically stayed home on election day. Consequently, a minority actually elect those who represent the majority.

Go figure. No wonder things are so messed up.

So to the disaffected, disenfranchised and disconnected who do not believe in the system and therefore do not vote — yours is a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you voted, perhaps things would be different. If you actually got involved in the system and in the democracy that controls our government, perhaps your issues and priorities would be addressed.

You have two choices. Join in making our democracy a better one that puts people and the planet first, or drop out and see your predictions of a deteriorating world come true. If you choose to drop out, please do so quietly — we do not need the passive-aggressive behavior of those who claim to be revolutionaries but who never leave their couch.

The time is now, the choice is yours.

Our world is literally burning. Nearly half of Hawaii’s people wake up every morning facing the stress that comes with being one paycheck or now one unemployment check, away from homelessness. Our economy is collapsing, and the opportunity to re-imagine our future is at our doorstep.

Meanwhile, our legislative leadership just sits there. They have the power to redirect our economy today to one the embraces both technological innovation, and food self-sufficiency. They have the power and ability to reshape our visitor industry to one that has a smaller footprint, and ensures every worker receives a living wage. Balancing the budget for a few weeks and arguing with the governor are not enough. Hawaii deserves so much more.

The complainers rail that the only choices we have at the ballot box are the “same ol’, same ol’.”

But this year it’s different. This year, fortunately, we have an array of high-quality candidates to choose from.

For the first time in many years, we have a strong selection of candidates on the ballot who are willing, able and brave enough to make the bold choices needed to move us forward.

These candidates are knocking on the door asking to come in to help, and to lead. It is our collective vote that will open that door.

We collectively have the power today, at this very moment, to literally change the direction of our state, and the nature of our government.

Hawaii voters are being presented with a unique opportunity to reshape the entire state House of Representatives. Voters can send a message loud and clear that business as usual at the state Capitol is no longer acceptable.

There are at least 19 solid progressive and environmentally friendly candidates running for election to the state House. If you don’t believe me, do an internet search for “Hawaii candidates putting people and the planet above corporate profits.”

In addition to the state House, there are good and forward-thinking candidates running for County Council, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and for the office of Honolulu prosecutor.

Yes, we can in fact change the world of Hawaii politics and government as we know it — but only if we take the time to show up and vote. And this year, with an all mail-in voting system in place, we don’t even have to actually show up anywhere.

Just a handful of days remain until the primary election concludes. Ballots must be mailed in early and received by Aug. 8.

It’s crunch time for the 2020 elections. The stakes are high. Please vote.

Gary Hooser is executive director for Pono Hawai‘i Initiative, board president of HAPA, and a former senator and Kauai councilmember.