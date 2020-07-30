comscore Column: Voting for change: The time is now and the choice is yours | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Voting for change: The time is now and the choice is yours

  • By Gary Hooser
  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.
  • Gary Hooser

    Gary Hooser

Let’s face the facts. The majority rules. Whether it’s state, federal or county — the majority of elected office-holders drive the agenda, and a majority of voters elect those office-holders. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Rail bids for final leg should be made public; Give Japanese tourists top priority in Hawaii; Gabbard better than Biden

Scroll Up