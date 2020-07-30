comscore DNA found on suspect’s shoe allegedly matches victim | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DNA found on suspect’s shoe allegedly matches victim

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • HPD Erik Willis

    HPD

    Erik Willis

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office is asking a circuit judge to hold without bail an 18-year-old Niu Valley man in the July 8 stabbing of a 17-year-old girl, who was a stranger to him, at Kahala Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank tops estimates, reserves $10.6M

Scroll Up