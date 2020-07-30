comscore Start of TMT construction may be delayed 3 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Start of TMT construction may be delayed 3 years

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

Construction of the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope could face considerable delay — perhaps as much as three or more years — if new federal regulatory hurdles are placed in front of the $2.4 billion astronomy project planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Read more

