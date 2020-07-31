comscore California university might review support for TMT project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

California university might review support for TMT project

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

The planned Thirty Meter Telescope landed on the meeting agenda of the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday as invited Native Hawaiian speakers on both sides of the hot topic argued their cases before a key TMT partner institution. Read more

