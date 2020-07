Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tracy Allen, who is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties’ Honolulu office, has been named one of the top real estate agents in Hawaii by the REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals report. America’s Best, published by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International in partnership with Newsweek, separately ranked the most productive agents and teams in each state by their closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2019. Allen is at the top spot in Hawaii based on attaining $83 million in closed sales volume in 2019.

