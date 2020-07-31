Rearview Mirror: Civilians were caught in the crossfire on Dec. 7, 1941

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this, part five of my World War II series, I look at how civilians were affected by the start of World War II.

The Japanese attack focused on Oahu’s military bases, but civilians within 20 miles found themselves in the crossfire.

Anti-aircraft fire from American troops at Pearl Harbor, Hickam and other bases fell all over Honolulu from Waipahu to Diamond Head. The worst damage was in McCully.

Loraine Yamada said she and others were at a friend’s home at Algaroba and Pumehana streets in McCully around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, when “there was a big explosion and the house just shook, and everything fell down.

“When we looked out the window, the whole block was on fire. The noise was so loud, and the fire outside was so intense. Everybody’s with their hose. They want to hose their house, but there was hardly any water coming out.

“I was so scared. I said, ‘Let’s go already!’ We ran out to King Street, and we can still hear the explosion now and then, so we went one street above, which was Young Street. We started running towards Moiliili.”

The fire spread and burned down over a block of stores and homes in McCully.

Mal Chan remembers that day well. “I was 8 years old, and every Sunday I walked to my friend’s home on Beretania and Keeaumoku streets, then went to church with them.

“On King Street in McCully, many little Japanese shops were demolished by bombs, and that was the route I took each day to walk to Lunalilo School.

“A bomb landed right outside my classroom. My family and I went there later on and saw a big hole in the ground. The jams and jellies we made for Christmas were shattered, and the room was in shambles. Luckily, it happened on a Sunday; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here now.”

Future hotel owner escapes death

Roy Kelley, who would later found the Outrigger hotel chain, said he and his wife heard explosions but assumed it was an exercise. They dropped off their children at Sunday school at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Makiki.

When he heard it was an actual Japanese attack, he hurriedly drove back to get the children. An anti-aircraft shell fell on a building as they passed King and McCully streets, and the building burst into flames.

Kelley’s car stalled at Lewers Street and Kuhio Avenue. Kelley got the motor going again and drove to their nearby home. Not long after, an anti-aircraft shell landed in the middle of that intersection, leaving a big hole.

Anti-aircraft shells land around Honolulu

Projectiles landed in Iwilei, Nuuanu, Liliha, Dowsett, Diamond Head and other locations.

An anti-aircraft shell hit near Washington Place, killing a passerby, and another landed near Iolani Palace. Reports were that 54 civilians were killed.

The first Japanese-language school on Oahu, Chuo Gakuin, founded in 1896, was hit by anti-aircraft projectiles, E. Tory Laitila told me.

It was near the intersection of Nuuanu and Vineyard avenues, now part of Foster Garden. One child was killed when two projectiles hit the school, and several were injured. The school never reopened, and a plaque commemorates the spot today.

The biggest loss of life was at a South Kukui Street saimin stand where 12 people died.

Dan Inouye

Dan Inouye, a 17-year-old McKinley High School student, was dressing for church when he turned on the radio and heard that Pearl Harbor was being bombed.

He said his father came to the bedroom and called him outside their McCully house to watch. Inouye said he saw the dive bombers zooming up out of the smoke and knew they were Japanese.

Father and son both recognized that most of their hopes and plans were being shattered.

Young Inouye immediately rode his bicycle to the Red Cross first-aid station, where he had been serving as a volunteer. He later joined the Army.

A bold telephone operator

Shortly after noon on Dec. 7, 1941, Maj. Gen. Walter Short arrived at Gov. Joseph Poindexter’s office.

He told the governor of the damage to military installations and thought there might be an invasion attempt the next morning. He recommended martial law be declared.

Poindexter wanted to talk to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt before making a decision.

Civilians were told to say home unless otherwise directed, stay off the phone and listen to the radio for instructions.

One telephone operator, who was never identified, following the strict instructions of a Navy censor, wanted to know what the governor wished to talk to the president about, and only after getting approval from the censor did she place the call.

During the conversation, the operator tried to cut the call short. The president approved martial law. Poindexter asked for food supplies and airplanes. Roosevelt said they were already on the way.

The Battle of Tantalus

The San Jose State football team was on Oahu to play the University of Hawaii and Willamette University.

“On the morning of Dec. 7, I was sitting at the Moana Hotel having breakfast with the rest of the team when we heard a lot of firing and some bombs dropping in the water at Waikiki,” recalled team member Paul Tognatti.

“We ran outside, and cars were going down Kalakaua 50 to 60 miles an hour, and we found out then that the war was on. That evening the whole football team went down to the police station, and we were assigned to guard duty. For weapons we were given riot (shot) guns.

“The rumors that were circulating around the island were enough to scare you to death. There were reports that the Japanese had landed on the other side of the island.

“There was a report that Japanese parachutists were landing up in the hills. When armed men went up to investigate, they found that some lady had her laundry out to dry, and a sheet was flopping around in the breeze. That was the parachutist!

“Someone spotted a light at night up on Tantalus. It was flickering off and on, and the rumor was that the Japanese had landed up there and they were sending signals to ships at sea.

“It was decided that an attack should be made and the dastardly visitors should be disposed of by any means at hand, including our shotguns.

“The men crawled up the mountainside on their bellies, and they must have been thinking how easy this made a quarterback sneak look. Just about when they were ready to charge, someone suggested maybe they’d better hold it.

“The light turned out to be someone’s carport light that had a short in it and was flickering off and on,” remembered Tognatti.

“And that ended my big skirmish on Oahu. It also may have been the shortest battle of World War II.”

Martial law

Martial law went into effect that day. Blackouts were mandated, and block wardens checked for lights that showed and might be used to signal or direct Japanese planes or ships. Civilians had to be home after dark if they didn’t have a permit to be out later.

Mal Chan remembers “carrying gas masks, digging a bomb shelter in our yard and food rationing. My mom would take me shopping and have me stand in one line and she in another at a Piggly Wiggly store.

“That way we would have more meat for the family. I also learned all the military songs during the war years, and I think I still remember most of them.”

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “The Companies We Keep” books. Email him at Sigall@Yahoo.com.