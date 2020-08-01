comscore Hep Free Hawaii announces plan to combat hepatitis A, B, C | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hep Free Hawaii announces plan to combat hepatitis A, B, C

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

To pay homage to World Hepatitis Day, community coalition Hep Free Hawaii announced Tuesday its strategic plan to tackle Hepatitis A, B and C — marking the first effort in the nation to address all viral hepatitis diseases. Read more

