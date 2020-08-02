comscore Column: If you love Hawaii, don’t get lax on masks, distancing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: If you love Hawaii, don’t get lax on masks, distancing

  • By Dr. Tarquin Collis
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • ILLUSTRATION BY JOE GUINTO / JGUINTO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ILLUSTRATION BY JOE GUINTO / JGUINTO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Many of us are watching with grave concern as hospitals in parts of the mainland struggle with severe surges in COVID-19 cases. Several of my colleagues in other states are wrestling with PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages and ethical decisions that I hope we never have to face here. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Landfill dispute heats up in Nanakuli

Scroll Up