comscore Column: Hawaii quarantine experience shows dedication to safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii quarantine experience shows dedication to safety

  • By Max Lerner
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

As a visitor in Hawaii from New York, I’ve seen firsthand that Hawaii has delivered on its promise of effective pandemic safety precautions for incoming visitors. I experienced conscientious, high-tech monitoring during my 14-day quarantine period. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Landfill dispute heats up in Nanakuli

Scroll Up