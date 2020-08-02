Exhibitions at Hawai‘i State Art Museum, Bishop Museum shed new light on Hawaii’s visual and performing artists
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAI‘I STATE ART MUSEUM
Herb Kawainui Kane’s 1972 oil painting “Artist’s Interpretation of the Archaic Form of Voyaging Vessel (Eastern Polynesia)” with a backdrop by Hana Yoshihata created for the exhibition with acrylic and seawater.
COURTESY HAWAI‘I STATE ARCHIVES
Members of Ernest Kaai’s Royal Hawaiian Troubadours in 1912.
COURTESY HAWAI‘I STATE ART MUSEUM
From left are “Very Simple” (1975), wood sculpture, by Mark A. Chai, “Suntan #3” (2000), wood, by Pat Kaimoku Pine, “Puna” (2005), Italian marble,by Sean K. L. Browne, “Kualoa” (1989), raku pottery by Kauka de Silva, “Frond” (2011), decorated gourd, by Elroy Juan, “Ki‘i Poho Pohaku” (2015), carved vesicular basalt, by Henry Hanale Kila Hopfe and “Karafirumu I” (1990), filmstrips woven together, by Pam Barton.
COURTESY BISHOP MUSEUM
Bishop Museum’s new exhibition “Kaula Piko: The Source of Strings” features a number of historic instruments and explores the impact of Hawaii musicians on the music of today.