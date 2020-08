Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Don’t Worry, Little Crab”

By Chris Haughton

Little Crab and Very Big Crab leave their tiny rock pool to explore the sea. But when Little Crab sees the vast ocean and the big crashing waves, he’s not so sure he wants to keep going. A charming story about overcoming one’s fears and enjoying new experiences.

Ages 2-6

“American Royals”

By Katharine McGee

In an alternate America, princesses Beatrice and Samantha Washington and the two girls wooing their brother, Prince Jefferson, become embroiled in high drama in the most glorious court in the world.

Ages 14 and up