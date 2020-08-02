comscore Billionaire Larry Ellison to build 5 unusual luxury homes on Lanai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Billionaire Larry Ellison to build 5 unusual luxury homes on Lanai

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY LANAI ESTATES LLC Five estates are being planned on 2-acre lots owned by Lanai Estates LLC in the Manele resort. Pictured is a rendering of the homes, each with a separate utility building with emergency backup battery power, a backup diesel generator, propane storage and trash room.

    RENDERING COURTESY LANAI ESTATES LLC

    Five estates are being planned on 2-acre lots owned by Lanai Estates LLC in the Manele resort. Pictured is a rendering of the homes, each with a separate utility building with emergency backup battery power, a backup diesel generator, propane storage and trash room.

  • COURTESY ROBIN KAYE The site where the homes would be built on Lanai.

    COURTESY ROBIN KAYE

    The site where the homes would be built on Lanai.

The fifth-richest person in the world, who already owns most of the homes on Hawaii’s sixth-largest island, plans to build an unusual group of new residences on Lanai. Read more

Previous Story
Foreign ships converging on Hawaii for scaled-back RIMPAC
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: June 29-July 3, 2020

Scroll Up