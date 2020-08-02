Billionaire Larry Ellison to build 5 unusual luxury homes on Lanai
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:55 a.m.
RENDERING COURTESY LANAI ESTATES LLC
Five estates are being planned on 2-acre lots owned by Lanai Estates LLC in the Manele resort. Pictured is a rendering of the homes, each with a separate utility building with emergency backup battery power, a backup diesel generator, propane storage and trash room.