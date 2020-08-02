Laie zipline project on hold due to permit appeals and pandemic
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:31 a.m.
A view of the zipline at Keana Farms. CW Laie LLC, which is associated with the CLIMB Works zipline at Keana Farms about 3 miles away in Kahuku, wants to build facilities and operate the tours as permitted “accessory agribusiness activities,” while expanding existing agricultural uses to include sheep and/or goat ranching and forest restoration.