Laie zipline project on hold due to permit appeals and pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Laie zipline project on hold due to permit appeals and pandemic

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2014 A view of the zipline at Keana Farms. CW Laie LLC, which is associated with the CLIMB Works zipline at Keana Farms about 3 miles away in Kahuku, wants to build facilities and operate the tours as permitted “accessory agribusiness activities,” while expanding existing agricultural uses to include sheep and/or goat ranching and forest restoration.

A Laie community group and the U.S. Army are appealing city approval of a minor conditional use permit for zipline and mountain bike tours on agricultural land adjacent to the Polynesian Cultural Center, but the proposed project may be facing a more formidable obstacle: Hawaii’s tanking tourism industry. Read more

