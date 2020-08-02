comscore University of Hawaii football team ready to put on the helmets when training camp starts Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team ready to put on the helmets when training camp starts Monday

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / JULY 2019 Hawaii sophomore Chevan Cordeiro will enter his third training camp with the Rainbow Warriors as their top quarterback.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / JULY 2019

    Hawaii sophomore Chevan Cordeiro will enter his third training camp with the Rainbow Warriors as their top quarterback.

The University of Hawaii football team will open training camp on Monday with an itinerary that will not vary much from the organized workouts the past two weeks. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Aug. 1, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio — Aug. 2, 2020

Scroll Up