comscore Column: Hawaii residents ready for a reformed criminal legal system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii residents ready for a reformed criminal legal system

  • By Monica Espitia
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • Monica Espitia is director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii’s Campaign for Smart Justice.

    Monica Espitia is director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii’s Campaign for Smart Justice.

Time and again, we hear local politicians say Hawaii’s criminal legal system works fine just the way it is and change is unnecessary. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hu Honua’s benefits must be recognized

Scroll Up