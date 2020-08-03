China: ‘The South China Sea is not Hawaii’
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
AIR FORCE
A B-1B bomber flew July 27 from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to the vicinity of Japan to conduct training with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree