comscore UH scientists are involved in Mars rover mission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH scientists are involved in Mars rover mission

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

A team of three University of Hawaii scientists was selected in 2014 to develop NASA instruments for the rover called Perseverance, which launched Thursday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to uncover any signs of ancient Martian life. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: June 29-July 3, 2020

Scroll Up