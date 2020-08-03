University of Hawaii football player tests positive for COVID-19

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A University of Hawaii football player has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced on Sunday.

Citing privacy policies, the school declined to identify the player by name or position.

But officials noted the player has been in self isolation since last week, when he reported symptoms during a mandatory screening that is performed prior to each team-organized practice. The player then was tested for the coronavirus. He received the positive result on Saturday.

UH officials wrote in a release that the state’s Department of Health has been notified. Those who came into close contact with the player have been alerted, and they also have been tested and instructed to self quarantine. The infected player lives in an off-campus unit.

“The student-athlete is being monitored by the UH medical staff and is experiencing mild symptoms,” officials wrote.

In late July, UH tested all the football players for exposure to the coronavirus. All 116 players tested negative in the first round of what is described as “surveillance” testing, UH officials reported.

According to the release, the players and coaches have started NCAA-recommended weekly testing for the virus. In addition, before being allowed to train on campus, they undergo a screening that involves temperature reading and answering a questionnaire on possible exposure. In the recent training phase that includes walk-through sessions, the Warriors have practiced social-distancing measures during meetings and drills.

The Warriors were set to open training camp today. The start of the expanded workouts has been postponed until Tuesday, officials wrote.

This is the first UH training camp under Todd Graham, who was hired as head coach in January. He is 95-61 as a head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State. He was the named the top coach for the Pac 12 in 2013 and Conference USA in 2006.