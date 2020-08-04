comscore Off the News: Plastics are pollution, too | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Plastics are pollution, too

  • Today
  • Updated 6:05 p.m.

Plastic debris now qualifies as a pollutant in Hawaii under the Clean Water Act, thanks to the outcome of a federal lawsuit in which several nonprofits, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Surfrider Foundation and Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, pushed for the designation. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Return your ballot while you can

Scroll Up