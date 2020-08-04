Off the News: Plastics are pollution, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Plastic debris now qualifies as a pollutant in Hawaii under the Clean Water Act, thanks to the outcome of a federal lawsuit in which several nonprofits, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Surfrider Foundation and Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, pushed for the designation.

Previously, the state did not include plastic pollution data when identifying “impaired waters” — those failing to meet water quality standards. One upshot of the litigation: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is listing waters at Kamilo Beach on Hawaii island as impaired by plastic pollution, and directing the state to take corrective actions. It’s an overdue step forward at the site long known as “Plastic Beach.”

A public hearing you can attend

Most people finally have become used to seeing public feedback being delivered through an online video platform. Happily, some in-person access to public discussions is being added back to the options.

Example: Hawaii Pacific University’s former Hawaii Loa campus is being eyed for conversion to a medical center by Adventist Health Castle. A hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the open breezeway of the Kalanimoku Building. See information at dlnr.hawaii.gov/occl — click “Current Applications.”