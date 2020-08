Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

BULK FOOD SALES WEDNESDAY AND SUNDAY

H&W Foodservice and Mad Bene/DB Grill restaurants are holding a bulk food sale Wednesday at Kapolei Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another H&W sale will take place Sunday in Kakaako.

Today, beef, chicken, pork and shellfish products, some in 5- and 10-pound bulk, are available while supplies last. Pay with cash or credit cards (Visa and Mastercard).

The Sunday sale will be at Hamada General Store at 885 Queen St., with advance online ordering only. Deadline to place orders is noon Thursday. Pickup is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is cash only.

Order forms and details are at 808ne.ws/HWbulk.

TRY NEW BREAKFAST DISHES AT MOMOSAN

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s Momosan Waikiki has reopened and is offering dine-in and takeout for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The ramen and sake bar has a new breakfast menu. It includes Wa Cho-Shoku, Spam Musubi, Onigiri and Tokyo Chicken.

Popular ramen and sushi items such as the Spicy Tuna Roll are back.

Sit-down breakfast is 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (no reservations).

Takeout and delivery is available; call 922-0011. Zuppler and GrubHub are available for contactless payment and delivery. The restaurant is in the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach at 2490 Kalakaua Ave.

Go to momosanwaikiki.com for the complete menu.

TAQUERIA EL RANCHERO TO OPEN IN KAPOLEI

Taqueria el Ranchero is slated to bring its Mexican food to Ka Makana Ali‘i in 2021, according to the Kapolei center, which announced a lease agreement with the restaurant.

Owner Hector Garcia Gomez is expanding with a second location after starting in Wahiawa in 2015.

“I started the restaurant because I needed food from back home. Everything on the menu is street food that I like to eat,” said Garcia, who grew up on a ranch in Mexico.

Weekend specials like posole, menudo and chile relleno will augment the regular menu, featuring tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos. Plans are to be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Visit elrancherohawaii.com.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION CONTINUES IN KAKAAKO

The Na Kupuna Makamae Center will distribute free food to community members each Saturday throughout August at its site at 653 Ala Moana Blvd., at the corner of Keawe Street.

The distribution runs noon to 2:30 p.m., or while supplies last. Only walk-ins will be served. There is no delivery.

Na Kupuna Makamae Center is a project of the Pacific Gateway Center. The distribution is a partnership with Aloha Harvest, Help Is On Its Way and Ham Produce and Seafood Inc. Call 773-7407 or email carmenlee@pacificgatewaycenter.org.