Coldwell Banker franchise acquires rival

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An independent Hawaii island real estate brokerage firm has been folded into an expanding neighbor island Coldwell Banker franchise. Read more

An independent Hawaii island real estate brokerage firm has been folded into an expanding neighbor island Coldwell Banker franchise.

Coldwell Banker Island Properties announced that it has purchased Clark Realty Corp., a firm with more than 100 agents and four offices on the Big Island.

Terms of the acquisition, which included property management operations of Clark Realty, were not disclosed.

As a result, Coldwell Banker Island Properties now has six offices on Hawaii island as well as seven on Maui and five on Kauai, along with 395 sales people.

Clark Realty was founded in 1995 by Putman “Putty” Clark after he purchased the Hawaii island operations of Honolulu-based Bradley Properties, where he was a partner. Clark, who died in 2016, grew the firm into what he described as the largest residential real estate brokerage company on Hawaii island.

Coldwell Banker Island Properties was founded in 1995 and is locally owned. The company expanded to Hawaii island in 2018 by acquiring Coldwell Banker Maryl Realty.