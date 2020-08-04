Hawaii News Coldwell Banker franchise acquires rival By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! An independent Hawaii island real estate brokerage firm has been folded into an expanding neighbor island Coldwell Banker franchise. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. An independent Hawaii island real estate brokerage firm has been folded into an expanding neighbor island Coldwell Banker franchise. Coldwell Banker Island Properties announced that it has purchased Clark Realty Corp., a firm with more than 100 agents and four offices on the Big Island. Terms of the acquisition, which included property management operations of Clark Realty, were not disclosed. As a result, Coldwell Banker Island Properties now has six offices on Hawaii island as well as seven on Maui and five on Kauai, along with 395 sales people. Clark Realty was founded in 1995 by Putman “Putty” Clark after he purchased the Hawaii island operations of Honolulu-based Bradley Properties, where he was a partner. Clark, who died in 2016, grew the firm into what he described as the largest residential real estate brokerage company on Hawaii island. Coldwell Banker Island Properties was founded in 1995 and is locally owned. The company expanded to Hawaii island in 2018 by acquiring Coldwell Banker Maryl Realty. Previous Story Search for jobs moves online during pandemic